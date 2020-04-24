State Of Origin set to take place over the Ashes?

The Ashes Series is under serious doubt after reports in Australia surfaced that the State Of Origin Series is set to take place after the NRL season.

With the NRL set to return on May 28th, a proposal has been put in place that would see Queensland and New South Wales lock horns at the culmination of the season.

While the structure of the current season has yet to be finalised by the NRL, with a revised format that could see the competition run between 17 and 22 rounds.

The Ashes are supposed to start on October 31st at Bolton.

England head coach Shaun Wane has expressed his optimism over the series taking place, saying he’d happily play in Australia on Christmas day.