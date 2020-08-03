Steve McNamara explains Israel Folau’s decision not to take a knee

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said Israel Folau’s decision not to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter was a ‘personal choice’.

Folau was the only player in either of Super League’s opening two games not to participate.

McNamara, who saw his side go down to St Helens, said it was something the club had discussed extensively.

“As a group of players and coaching staff, we spoke about it in-depth,” McNamara said.

“As a club we are completely against racism and all for equal opportunity.

“But there were some players and staff who made the decision not to take the knee.

“That was based on personal choice, they have their own reasons for doing that, and we decided we would respect anyone’s personal choice on the matter.”