Storm leave it late to defeat Cronulla

Cameron Smith’s penalty in the closing stages edged Melbourne into a narrow 10-12 victory over Cronulla.

Both sides competed evenly in the opening 40, with neither team able to cross for a priceless four-pointer.

Veteran Cameron Smith booted Melbourne two points, before Shaun Johnson reversed this lead with two penalty goals of his own, giving Cronulla a slender two-point half-time advantage.

HT: Cronulla 4-2 Melbourne

Smith equalised following the break with a second penalty conversion, but this was cancelled out by the game’s first score, which was supplied by Billy Magoulias.

Tui Kamikamica hit back for the Storm, with Smith levelling scores once more, before adding a game-winning penalty three minutes from time.

FT: Cronulla 10-12 Melbourne

Cronulla: Kennedy, Katoa, Morris, Ramien, Mulitalo, Johnson, Townsend, Fifita, Brailey, Woods, Graham, Williams, Sorensen; Subs: Tracey, Hamlin-Uele, Rodulf, Magoulias

Melbourne: Papenhuyzen, Vunivalu, Seve, Olam, Addo-Carr, Munster, Hughes, J. Bromwich, Smith, Kamikamica, Kaufusi, K. Bromwich, Finucane; Subs: Faasuamaleaui, King, Asofa-Solomona, Eisenhuth

A full match report from this game, including images, will be available in Monday’s League Express.