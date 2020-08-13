Storm overcome absence of Camerons to down Roosters

Melbourne Storm were without both Cameron Smith and Munster but were able to comfortably defeat Sydney Roosters, 24-6, to move to the top of the NRL Premiership.

With their key duo sidelined, halfback Jahrome Hughes and fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen stepped up to provide a try and two try assists between them.

The Roosters looked out of sorts from the start. They found themselves behind after five minutes when Hughes slotted through their defence on the short side.

Then after a penalty from Papenhuyzen, some brilliant build up play from Josh Addo-Carr and Papenhuyzen led to Justin Olam crossing on the left, establishing a 14-0 lead at the break for the visitors.

Melbourne added to it in the second half when Olam scored his second try. Then Hughes’ break led to Felise Kaufusi crossing under the sticks.

The Roosters managed to score their only try with 16 minutes to play when debutant Christian Tuipulotu dived in at the left corner.

Roosters: Tedesco, Ikuvalu, J Morris, Many, Tuipulotu, Keary, Lam, Taukeiaho, Friend, Butcher, Tupouniua, Aubusson, Liu; Interchanges: Collins, Hutchison, Faamausili, Fifita

Tries: Tuipulotu; Goals: Taukeiaho

Storm: Papenhuyzen, Vunivalu, Olam, Lee, Addo-Carr, Jacks, Hughes, J Bromwich, B Smith, Welch, Kaufusi, K Bromwich, Finucane; Interchanges: Eisenhuth, Hynes, Faasuamaleaui, Asofa-Solomona

Tries: Hughes, Olam 2, Kaufusi; Goals: Papenhuyzen 4

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.