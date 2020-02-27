Storm star bound for Super League?

Super League clubs have been offered the services of Melbourne Storm’s Sitiveni Moceidreke.

The Fijian fullback is keen on a move to Super League and his representatives are now putting the feelers out with clubs.

Moceidreke, 25, has played for Fiji on seven occasions and is known for his ability to play across the backline.

He has spent most of his career playing outside the NRL, particularly catching the eye when he was with the Mounties in 2018.

He is the latest player offered to clubs, with more expected in the coming weeks as the NRL season commences.

Several clubs have quota spots, though it remains to be seen if anyone will make a move.