Stuart Pyke leaves Sky Sports coverage of Super League

THERE has been much change around the broadcasting team for Sky Sports ahead of the 2024 Super League season – and there is another with commentator Stuart Pyke leaving the coverage.

Pyke, who first joined Sky Sports back in 2003, has carved out a career in darts commentary on the whole, but he has been part of rugby league’s extensive coverage on the broadcasting giant in recent years.

That, however, has come to an end with Bill Arthur, Dave Woods and Mark Wilson taking on the commentary mantle for 2024 and beyond.

Presenters Brian Carney and Jenna Brooks will continue in their highly-popular roles whilst the pundits include: Barrie McDermott, Terry O’Connor, Jon Wells, Jon Wilkin, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Kyle Amor, Sam Tomkins, Courtney Winfield-Hill and Jodie Cunningham.

With every Super League broadcast live by Sky Sports, it promises to be the most exposure that rugby league has ever been given on our television screens – and what a team to lead it along the way!

