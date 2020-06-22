Super League agree 2020 rights with SKY

Betfred Super League, The RFL and Sky Sports have reached agreement over clubs’ 2020 TV revenues, which recognises the huge disruption to this season’s fixture calendar, and the significant impact it has had on broadcasting schedules.

This welcome resolution will enable the Game to plan to the end of the 2021 season with greater financial certainty.

The agreement is subject to the sport resuming when government and public health advice allows.

“Rugby League’s 25-year relationship with Sky Sports has been built on a genuine partnership that has never been more evident than during the COVID-19 crisis,” Super League CEO Robert Elstone said.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement which acknowledges the disruption to Sky Sports’ Super League schedules but gives our clubs greater financial certainty moving forward in these challenging times.

“Our resilience will continue to be tested – but we are grateful to Sky for their ongoing support.”