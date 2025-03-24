Super League and Championship Attendances: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Salford Red Devils 23-10 Huddersfield Giants

3,764 at the Salford Community Stadium on Thursday night

Bradford Bulls 8-18 Barrow Raiders

3,085 at Odsal on Friday night

Wakefield Trinity 12-16 Hull FC

8,027 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night

St Helens 12-14 Warrington Wolves

14,068 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Castleford Tigers 4-26 Catalans Dragons

6,005 at The Jungle on Saturday afternoon

Leeds Rhinos 12-10 Wigan Warriors

15,966 at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening

Hull KR 30-0 Leigh Leopards

Hull KR don’t give out home attendances