Super League and Championship Attendances: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Salford Red Devils 23-10 Huddersfield Giants
3,764 at the Salford Community Stadium on Thursday night
Bradford Bulls 8-18 Barrow Raiders
3,085 at Odsal on Friday night
Wakefield Trinity 12-16 Hull FC
8,027 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night
St Helens 12-14 Warrington Wolves
14,068 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Castleford Tigers 4-26 Catalans Dragons
6,005 at The Jungle on Saturday afternoon
Leeds Rhinos 12-10 Wigan Warriors
15,966 at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening
Hull KR 30-0 Leigh Leopards
Hull KR don’t give out home attendances