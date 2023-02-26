Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Castleford Tigers and St Helens impress

YET another week of rugby league has come and gone and what an enthralling round of Super League it was.

Hull KR travelled to Salford Red Devils on Thursday night to kick off the week as Willie Peters’ men cut Paul Rowley’s chargers down to size in a 24-10 victory.

On Friday night, Huddersfield Giants hosted the Warrington Wolves at the John Smith’s Stadium in their first game of the season, but they couldn’t live with the speed and power of Daryl Powell’s side with the Wolves taking home a 26-16 win.

Elsewhere at the DW Stadium, Wigan Warriors recovered from a surprise opening day defeat to Hull KR with a 60-0 demolition of Wakefield Trinity whilst Hull FC racked up their second win in as many games with a 22-18 triumph over Leeds Rhinos which saw Rohan Smith and Tony Smith go head to head for the first time.

On Sunday afternoon, reigning champions and World Club Challenge victors St Helens travelled to the Jungle to take on the Castleford Tigers where Paul Wellens’ men registered an impressive 24-6 win.

What were the attendances like over the weekend?

Salford Red Devils 10-24 Hull KR

5,565 at the AJ Bell Stadium on Thursday night

Leeds Rhinos 18-22 Hull FC

16,140 at Headingley on Friday night with over 1,400 Hull FC fans

Huddersfield Giants 16-26 Warrington Wolves

7,731 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night with over 1,100 Warrington fans

Catalans Dragons 14-6 Leigh Leopards

7,860 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night

Castleford Tigers 6-24 St Helens

10,042 at the Jungle on Sunday afternoon with over 2,000 St Helens fans