Super League confirms August 2nd return with triple-header

Super League will return on Sunday August 2nd as the competition returns with a triple-header.

The competition will end its 140-day hiatus when six of their clubs go head-to-head in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Hull KR and Toronto will officially usher in the competition’s return before Super League champions St Helens take on Catalans.

The final game on the billing will see Leeds Rhinos take on Huddersfield Giants.

Super League have yet to specify the venue of the event, simply confirming that a small number of venues will be used upon the competition’s return.

A full fixture list is expected to be released shortly.

Following a meeting of club’s on Friday, a revised competition structure that will see a further 15 rounds of action take played was agreed on.

Initially, plans had been put in place for the first two weekends of August to be utilised as catch-up weekends for clubs who had games postponed pre-lockdown. However, a full round of fixtures will now take place on the weekend of August 8th/9th.

A Grand Final date has yet to be decided but Super League say it will take place late in November.

The play-off structure has also been changed, with a four-team format replacing the five-team format in place at the start of the season. Additionally, the 2021 season will start at a later date, with recent seasons commencing on the first weekend of February.

Super League Executive Chairman, Robert Elstone said: “We are delighted to confirm Betfred Super League will be returning in just a few weeks’ time on Sunday August 2, live on Sky Sports.”

“We are in the final stages of confirming where the games will be played, and we continue to work closely with Sky Sports to deliver the best possible broadcast schedule for our fans. Further details of this will be confirmed over the coming weeks.”

“Above all we know that fans want to get back into grounds to support their teams. We will continue to follow government advice and work alongside the RFL, clinical advisors and ground safety personnel to ensure that when that time comes, Super League is ready to welcome back its fans at the first opportunity.”