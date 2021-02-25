Super League derbies scheduled for August

Super League’s derby matches, which would normally be played over the Easter weekend, will this year instead be played in Round 20 (19-22 August) of the Betfred Super League season with the weekend being dubbed ‘Rivals Round’.

Amongst the six fixtures, Wigan Warriors will host St Helens, Castleford Tigers host Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC will host Hull Kingston Rovers.

In a change to the norm, due to current Covid restrictions, the traditional Easter fixtures have been moved back in the season in the hope that bumper crowds of fans will be able to cheer on their team from the stands.

With no doubt all to play for just five rounds from the end of the regular season, Super League officials hope that the games will create some memorable moments.

Rivals Round fixtures

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (Mend-a-Hose Jungle)

Hull FC v Hull KR (KCOM Stadium)

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (Emerald Headingley Stadium)

Leigh Centurions v Salford Red Devils (Leigh Sports Village)

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (Halliwell Jones Stadium)

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (DW Stadium)

(to be played the weekend of 19-22 August. Dates and kick-off times to be announced in due course)