Super League extends its deal with Steeden

Super League has confirmed a two-year extension to its current deal with Steeden, who will continue as the Official Match Ball supplier of Betfred Super League until the end of the 2023 season.

Alongside Super League, Steeden is currently the official match ball supplier of the NRL, New Zealand Rugby League, Queensland Rugby League and New South Wales Rugby League, amongst several others.

Super League chief commercial officer, Rhodri Jones said: “We are delighted to have extended our current deal with Steeden for another two years.

“I would like to thank them for all their hard work and support since re-entering the sport as match ball supplier in 2019.

“We look forward to many more great sporting moments being created on Rugby League pitches with Steeden match balls over the rest of our partnership.”

Nick Gray, Steeden Director, said: ‘’We are delighted to extend our partnership with Super League. We have received great feedback from the clubs and players and Steeden looks forward to working with them in the future.”

Dan Drew, of Steeden Europe, added: ‘’We are very proud to extend our agreement with Super League Europe. We have built a strong relationship with the league and clubs over recent years and we look forward to continuing the development of the game.’’