Super League fixtures pushed back again

Super League’s fixtures are now not expected until the middle of next week.

Further complications have forced the competition to push back the reveal of the fixtures once again.

Plans were for the fixtures to be released on Monday, July 6th but were then moved to Wednesday.

However, it is now set for next week as organisers work through logistic issues.

Catalans’ ability to play at home, coupled with promotion and relegation and the uncertainty surrounding pay cuts, are all thought to have played their part in the decision.