Super League pushing for return – and with crowds

Super League have reaffirmed their determination to get the season back on – and in front of fans.

A Super League clubs meeting took place on Thursday and considered the impact of behind closed doors matches and return to play procedures.

An extended season now seems all but certain, with some clubs holding a belief that crowds will be allowed at games before the end of the year.

Super League Executive Chairman Robert Elstone said: “The health of the public remains our number one priority – but we welcome the positive messages from the Government regarding the resumption of sport.

“Clearly, this is an important first step in getting us back playing again – but this is also the first step in a complex process that will require more of the Game-wide collaboration evident to date, as we look to find solutions, and deal with uncertainties.

“We share with our fans, players, broadcast and commercial partners the desire to get back on the field as soon as possible, in line with government advice on protecting everyone involved with our sport and the wider community we serve.

“Potential season start dates are all being considered as part of the extensive work going into fixtures scheduling and, whilst health remains paramount, we are committed to exploring all opportunities to deliver live rugby league in front of crowds.

“A group of nominated clubs continue to examine a number of scenarios for the resumption of the season, with supporters still very much at the forefront of those discussions.

“Those scenarios are likely to see fixtures rearranged to later in the year as part of an extended season.”