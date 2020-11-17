Super League semi-finalists get Covid all-clear

The two Super League play-off semi-finals will go ahead as scheduled after all four clubs reported a full case of negative Covid-19 tests.

All 323 tests conducted this week have come back negative, much to the relief to club and organisers.

Warrington and Leeds had been on standby but will not officially start their off-seasons.

Betfred Super League Play-Off Schedule

Play-Off Semi Finals (745ko)

Thursday November 19: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (DW Stadium)

Friday November 20: St Helens v Catalans Dragons (Totally Wicked Stadium)

Grand Final – Friday November 27, KCOM Stadium, 8pm