Super League signings Leigh Leopards could make following reported Blake Ferguson exit and Nene MacDonald transfer to Leeds

LEIGH Leopards lost Nene MacDonald yesterday to the Leeds Rhinos, whilst Rugby League Live reported that Blake Ferguson has also departed the club on compassionate grounds.

If the latter is true then it leaves the Leopards with one quota space left to fill after previously being over the required limit.

With that in mind, who could Leigh potentially recruit going forward into 2023?

Josh Mansour

Lebanon international Josh Mansour previously spoke of his desire to play in England during the Rugby League World Cup, well now there is a great possibility that could happen. With most Super League sides full of wingers, it looked uncertain where Mansour could potentially fit in, but with Leigh reportedly losing Ferguson and having already lost Krisnan Inu, the place is definitely there for the former South Sydney Rabbitohs winger to slot in. A hulking outside back with an array of experience, ‘The Sauce’ would definitely be a welcome condiment at the Leigh Sports Village.

Steven Marsters

Currently without a club despite impressing in the World Cup, Steven Marsters proved what he can do with his spell in the UK whilst with the Cook Islands. Cousin of new Huddersfield Giants recruit, Esan Marsters, Steven is a centre or winger with a great goalkicking ability – it almost looks like a like-for-like replacement for Krisnan Inu. However, at 23 years of age, Marsters has age on his side as well as a youthful vibrancy to learn from the best. He played just six games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2020 and 2021.

Rodrick Tai

A relative unknown Papua New Guinea international – does that sound familiar Leigh fans? Very few people had heard of Edwin Ipape before he made the decision to up sticks and move halfway around the world in order to pursue his rugby league dream. Now Rodrick Tai, who starred for the Kumuls in the recent World Cup, could well have the opportunity to do exactly that. Currently playing in the Queensland Cup for the PNG Hunters, 22-year-old Tai certainly made his mark in the UK whilst at the World Cup.