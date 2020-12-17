Swinton Lions land Kiwi for 2021

Swinton have signed New Zealander Geronimo Doyle.

The utility back joins the Lions after training with them pre-Covid.

The 23-year-old, who represented the New Zealand Maori residents’ team said: “I’m really excited to be joining Swinton Lions for the 2021 season.

“I’ve heard a lot about the club’s strong tradition and history in the sport.

“I’ve also heard about the team’s loyal supporters, and I can’t wait to meet the entire Lions family.

“The Lions have remained busy throughout Covid and have been building towards the new season, and I hope my addition to the squad will assist in taking the team forward.”

Head coach Stuart Littler added: “We are delighted to have been able to secure Geronimo’s signature after competing with other Championship clubs to get this deal done.

“Geronimo trained with us as a guest pre-Covid and he looked very accomplished within our set-up.

“He is certainly an exciting talent and he is someone who I feel can add real value to our squad and substantially increase competition for places.

“Geronimo can cover a whole host of positions in the backs and he tells me he is really excited by the potential and future we can offer.”