Swinton Lions ‘rolling their sleeves up’ for big run of games

SWINTON LIONS are looking forward to getting stuck into a run of six straight weekends with a game following the stop-start season which has plagued the League One campaign for all clubs.

The Lions have got themselves in a good position in the fight for the top four, sitting third ahead of Sunday’s visit of Newcastle Thunder, but assistant coach Paul Anderson knows they can’t rest on their laurels.

He told Lions TV: “It’s a really tough division. There are seven or eight teams vying for that top four, so we’ve got to be on it every single week and every session being the best we can.

“It’s been frustrating as coaches and players. I’ve been there as a player where it’s stop start and it’s not good.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the lads who are really looking forward to rolling their sleeves up these next six weeks and getting stuck in and playing some decent rugby in the warmer conditions.”