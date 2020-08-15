Sylvain Houles offers Ilias Bergal two-year extension at Toulouse

Toulouse Olympique have kick-started their retention plans by re-signing Ilias Bergal for two more years.

Bergal began his career as a prolific try-scorer with semi-professional French side Saint-Esteve, where he averaged more than a try every game in his 32 appearances.

After a brief six-game stint with Swinton, Bergal moved to Lancashire-based Leigh Centurions, where he continued his impressive try-scoring record by scoring 13 tries in 11 games.

The 24-year-old joined Toulouse in 2019 but long-term injuries limited his appearances to-date to just nine, but 14 tries in that time has provided president Bernard Sarrazain with enough evidence to extend Bergal’s contract: “I know he will raise the crowds and help achieve our goal.”

Bergal expressed his excitement towards helping Toulouse in achieving promotion: ‘I am very happy to have re-signed and continue our adventure in search of Super League’