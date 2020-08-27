Team News: Saturday’s Super League squads

Wigan will welcome George Burgess back into their squad for Saturday’s game with Castleford.

The forward is joined by Ben Flower and Tommy Leuluai in the squad, with Jack Wells, Mitch Clark and Joe Burgess making way.

Daniel Smith returns to the Castleford squad for the match while Jake Trueman is named despite pulling out of their most recent game with St Helens.

Greg Eden does not feature in the squad while Sosaia Feki will have to wait at least another week for his debut.

Wigan: Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, French, Leuluai, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Greenwood, Smithies, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh, Joe Shorrocks.

Tigers: Olpherts, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Foster, Smith, Moors, Clare, O’Neill, Hepi, Turner, O’Brien.

Salford could hand Andy Ackers his debut in their game with Leeds.

The hooker is named in the club’s squad after missing the game against Hull FC with injury.

But there’s no Dan Sarginson or Lee Mossop for Salford, which sees Gil Dudson in the squad. Kevin Brown is also included.

Leeds remain without fullback Jack Walker as he continues to recover from double surgery.

But Rob Lui, Richie Tyler and Ava Seumanufagai all return for the Rhinos, but Cameron Smith sits out after breaking his jaw in training.

Salford: Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Lolohea, Brown, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Kear, Ackers.

Leeds: T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Thompson, Evans, McLelland, L Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd.