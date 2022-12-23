The 60 rugby league clubs that have gone defunct including former Super League sides

OVER the course of 127 years, many rugby league clubs have come and gone including a number of former Super League sides.

Counting up all those sides that have disappeared from the realms of rugby in the UK and France and the number is a staggering 60.

Here are all of those divided into English, Welsh and French categories.

45 English teams

Acton & Willesden – 1935-1936 – Folded

Altrincham – 1901-1902 – Folded

Birkenhead Wanderers – 1901-1904 – Folded

Blackpool Gladiators – 1954-1993 – Folded

Blackpool Panthers – 2004-2010 – Liquidated in 2011

Bradford FC – 1864-1907 – Switched to association football and reformed as Bradford Park Avenue

Bramley – 1896-1999 – Folded and reformed as Bramley Buffaloes in 2004

Brighouse Rangers – 1895-1906 – Folded and reformed as an amateur club

Broughton Rangers – 1895-1955 – Disbanded

Carlisle – 1981-1997 – Merged with Barrow Braves and currently known as Barrow Raiders

Carlisle City – 1928 – Resigned mid-season

Castleford RFC – 1896-1906 – Disbanded with Castleford Tigers being formed in 1926

Chorley Lynx – 1989-2004 – Folded with Blackpool Panthers being formed in 2004

Coventry – 1910-1913 – Disbanded with Coventry Bears being formed in 1999

Gateshead Thunder – 1999 – Merged with Hull FC after 1999 season – Reformed as Newcastle Thunder in 2001

Goole – 1901-1902 – Folded

Heckmondwike – 1896-1902 – Folded

Holbeck – 1896-1904 – Folded

Hunslet – 1895-1973 – Folded and reformed as New Hunslet in 1973

Kent Invicta (1983-1984)/Southend Invicta (1984-1985) – Liquidated in 1985

Lancaster – 1901-1905 – Folded

Leeds Parish Church – 1896-1901 – Folded

Liverpool City – 1906-1909 – Another Liverpool City formed in 1958 but folded

Liversedge – 1895-1902 – Folded

Manningham – 1895-1903 – Switched to association football and reformed as Bradford City

Nottingham City – 1984-1993 – Resigned from the league and became an amateur club after relegation from the professional leagues in 1993

Millom – 1897-1906 – Resigned and reverted to amateur status to join the Cumberland Senior Competition

Morecambe – 1896-1901 – Folded

Newcastle – 1936-1938 – Folded – Gateshead Thunder formed in 2001 and were renamed Newcastle Thunder in 2015

Normanton – 1901-1907 – Folded – Reformed as an amateur club

Pontefract – 1903-1907 – Folded

Radcliffe – 1901-1902 – Folded

Runcorn – 1895-1914 – Folded

Scarborough Pirates – 1991-1992 – Folded – Reformed as an amateur club

Sheffield Eagles – 1984-1999 – Merged with Huddersfield Giants in 1999 – Reformed as Sheffield Eagles in 2000

South Shields – 1902-1904 – Folded

Sowerby Bridge – 1901-1905 – Folded

St Helens Recs – 1918-1939 – Folded – Reformed as an amateur side Pilkington Recs in 1949

Stockport – 1895-1903 – Folded

Streatham & Mitcham – 1935-1936 – Folded

Tyldesley – 1895-1900 – Folded – Reverted to rugby union in 1911

Prescot Panthers – 1902-1997 – Folded

York Wasps – 1895-2002 – Folded – Reformed as York City Knights in 2002

4 French teams

AS Saint Estève – 1965-2000 – Merged with XIII Catalan to form Union Treiziste Catalane which eventually became Catalans Dragons

Marseille XIII – 1946-2006 – Dissolved with new club Marseille XIII Avenir formed in its place

Paris Saint-Germain – 1996-1997 – Dissolved

XIII Catalan – 1935-2000 – Merged with AS Saint Estève to form Union Treiziste Catalane which eventually became Catalans Dragons

11 Welsh teams

Aberdare RLFC – 1908-1909

Barry RLFC – 1908-1908

Cardiff City Blue Dragons – 1981-1984 – Relocated and became Bridgend Blue Dragons (1984-1985) before disbanding

Celtic Crusaders – 2005-2011 – Initially based in Bridgend, 2010 and 2011 were played in Wrexham as the Crusaders

Ebbw Vale RLFC – 1907-1912

Merthyr Tydfil RLFC – 1907-1911

Mid-Rhondda RLFC – 1908-1909

Pontypridd – 1926-1927

South Wales – 1996 – Lasted one season before the switch to the summer game

South Wales Scorpions – 2010-2017 – Formed when Crusaders relocated to North Wales and placed in the third tier of (semi) professional RL. The 2017 season was played under the South Wales Ironmen brand before the team was re-branded and relocated for 2018 as West Wales Raiders

Treherbert RLFC – 1908-1910