The all-time Super League table – where your team ranks as Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors possess interesting statistics

RUGBY LEAGUE fans love a good statistic or two when it comes to their club.

Well, in trying to work out the all-time Super League points table has been a task to say the least, but it has finally been achieved.

Here is how the table looks:

1. St Helens – 1,027

Who else really could it have been but St Helens at the top? One of only four teams to ever win the Grand Final, Saints have won it a record ten times whilst they also have the most appearances in the showpiece event with 15. The Merseyside club has also scooped up the League Leaders’ Shield a record ten times.

2. Wigan Warriors – 972

Not too far behind St Helens are local rivals St Helens. In terms of League Leaders’ Shield wins, they are also in second with five whilst the Warriors have five Super League titles to their name. That being said, Wigan do have the most losses in the Grand Final, winning just five of 11.

3. Leeds Rhinos – 884

Almost 100 points behind Wigan are the Leeds Rhinos who have won the League Leaders’ Shield just three times. Despite that, the West Yorkshire side are the most prolific in Grand Finals, with eight wins from 11 at Old Trafford with their last final in 2022.

4. Warrington Wolves – 758

Despite such a disappointing 2022 Super League season – in which the Warrington Wolves accrued just 18 points – the Cheshire club are still the fourth most consistent side in the top flight. When it comes to the Grand Final, however, they have the worst win to loss ratio with four appearances and four losses. The Wolves have won two League Leaders’ Shields.

5. Hull FC – 668

In fifth sit Hull FC which is surprising considering that the Black and Whites have been to just one Grand Final in the summer era. That elusive Grand Final appearance came in 2006 when they lost to St Helens. They have also never finished top.

6. Bradford Bulls – 617

It is actually remarkable that the Bradford Bulls not just make this list but sit inside the top six despite not being in the top flight for almost a decade. That being said, the West Yorkshire club is still one of the most successful in Super League history, winning the Super League title four times and reaching the Grand Final seven times. Bradford also hold the much-envied title of being the first side to win the treble in the summer era in 2003.

7. Castleford Tigers – 610

Castleford Tigers will take over Bradford in this list in 2023 which is a big feat for the former considering their past difficulties in Super League. Two relegations in three years didn’t deter the Tigers from rebuilding and they almost won their first-ever Grand Final in 2017, but they were defeated by Leeds. Castleford did win the League Leaders’ Shield that year, however.

8. Huddersfield Giants – 569

Following the uncertainty and failed merger at the beginning of the century, the Huddersfield Giants have gone on to become one of Super League’s most stable clubs. In their 23 years in the top-flight, however, they have won just one League Leaders’ Shield – in 2010 – and have never appeared in a Grand Final – something which head coach Ian Watson will be desperate to change in 2023.

9. Wakefield Trinity – 471

Though missing out on a Super League spot in 1996, Wakefield Trinity did earn promotion to the top-flight in the first promotion year in 1998. The West Yorkshire club has been in Super League ever since despite a number of near misses in terms of relegation.

10. Catalans Dragons – 433

Despite entering Super League in 2006, Catalans Dragons have taken the top-flight by storm since then. Having never been relegated, the French club won their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield in 2021 though they fell to St Helens in that year’s Grand Final.

11. Salford Red Devils – 424

Not far behind Catalans are the Salford Red Devils, whose time in Super League has been stormy. After facing several relegations in the early period of Super League, the Red Devils have regrouped and become a top-flight club to look out for in recent years. They are the team with the least points on the all-time table to have played in a Grand Final, which they did so in 2019 where Salford lost to St Helens.

12. London Broncos – 410

London Broncos – who were named Harlequins RL between 2006 and 2011 – haven’t been in Super League since 2019, but they were consistent in the early years of the summer era. Finishing second in 1997, the Broncos were eventually relegated in 2014 but earned promotion again in 2018. The capital club lasted just one season before bowing out the second tier once more.

13. Hull KR – 320

Looking at Hull KR’s success in recent seasons in terms of being a stable Super League club, accruing so few points may seem strange. However, the Robins were only promoted to Super League for the first time in 2006, before being relegated again in 2016 after falling to one of the most dramatic final plays in the Million Pound Game to Salford. Rovers did, however, make an immediate return in 2017 and made the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs in 2021.

14. Widnes Vikings – 202

The Widnes Vikings were promoted to Super League in 2001 where they spent a number of seasons before being relegated at the end of 2005 as a result of the newly-formed Catalans Dragons being exempt from the drop. Widnes were promoted back to the top-flight in the second round of licensing in 2011 but were relegated once more in 2018 following financial issues.