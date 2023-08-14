THE Challenge Cup Final needs to move away from Wembley.

Despite the sport of rugby league securing an extra two-year deal with the iconic stadium venue, the Wembley magic has been lost – and it doesn’t look like ever returning.

A crowd of just shy of 60,000 made it to London to watch Leigh Leopards do battle against Hull KR in one of the greatest cup finals ever witnessed.

Wind the clock back 30 years, however, and Wembley Stadium would have been near capacity to watch two teams who have enjoyed a tremendous rise in recent seasons.

In fact, the last time a crowd numbered in the 70,000s was 2016 when Hull FC took on the Warrington Wolves.

In the midst of a cost of living crisis, neutrals are not making the trip down to the capital – and who can blame them really when the showpiece event is broadcast live on the BBC?

Last year’s Challenge Cup Final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seemed a novelty but only 51,000 fans made the trip between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors.

It’s a difficult quandary because the dream of Wembley is still very much alive for fans and players, but it simply isn’t a good look for rugby league when the stadium is half empty.

It would be interesting to see the attendance if the Challenge Cup Final moved to the north for one year – potentially at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium or even Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.