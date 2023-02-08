The clubs Brodie Croft turned down to sign an extension with Salford Red Devils as agent admits Super League interest

SALFORD RED DEVILS made history earlier this week by handing a seven-year contract to their star halfback and reigning Man of Steel Brodie Croft.

In doing so, the Lancashire club sent out a message to the rest of Super League and to the NRL that they will not budge on their determination to keep hold of their best stars.

Of course, the interest in Croft seemed to follow in the same vein as that in Jackson Hastings when Salford had the Australian in their ranks back in 2018 and 2019.

Back then, the Wigan Warriors managed to lure Hastings away from the AJ Bell Stadium, but Salford did not waver this time around.

According to Croft’s agent, Chris Orr, Croft himself took the chance to weigh up two big offers from the other side of the world, but put pen to paper on the historic seven-year deal.

“Brodie’s contract took quite a long time to sort out. It took three or four months because the landscape changed for Brodie – there were a lot of things to sort out,” Orr told League Express.

“At one point he had the Gold Coast Titans chasing him to come home and he gave that some consideration but his personal circumstances weren’t right. His partner was having a baby and he didn’t want to miss pre-season.

“The (St George Illawarra) Dragons came knocking and again he took the time to investigate and weigh up his own circumstances again.

“The contract took a while to tweak to ensure we had the ability to be a bit fluid and grow with Brodie at the same time, but we got there.”

Orr also went on to explain how there were many ‘enquiries’ from Super League clubs.

“I had a lot of enquiries from Super League clubs, but the Super League rules and regulations are different to the NRL so no one can enter into negotiations. That being said, they could enquire what he was doing,” Orr continued.

“We had plenty of enquiries, all the major teams in Super League and some of the other teams as well.”