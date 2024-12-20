The five best stadium atmospheres in Super League

HAVING a great stadium atmosphere can sometimes be the difference between losing and just about getting over the line.

With the ability to inspire the players on the field to go one further, a good atmosphere is also part and parcel of a day or night out at the rugby league.

That being said, which five stadia in Super League possess the best atmospheres?

Headingley – Leeds Rhinos

Credit must go to Gary Hetherington and Paul Caddick as owners of Leeds Rhinos in transforming Headingley from a tired venue into a modern, world-class theatre – whilst still retaining that old traditional atmosphere that made the Leeds stadium such an intimidating place to play rugby league. In redeveloping the Headingley site instead of moving into a brand spanking new venue, the essence of the stadium is still very much alive, but it has now the ability to make money all year round. Impressively, too, the new terraces have done nothing to dampen the aura of the Rhinos’ beloved space.

The Jungle – Castleford Tigers

It may well be one of the oldest stadiums in the top flight, but the Jungle is an incredible place to watch rugby league purely because of the atmosphere. The proximity of fans to the field is so close you can often see players’ breaths as they return to their own halves at kick-off. Castleford fans will be hoping that, just like at Headingley, the atmosphere will not be altered in the redevelopment of the terraces at the old Tigers’ site. Still considered to be one of the best grounds to watch a rugby league game, the Jungle may need a spruce up, but the aura definitely doesn’t.

Craven Park – Hull KR

Hull KR have made Craven Park a true fortress in recent seasons with the building of a new stand as well as the creation of ‘Craven Streat’ providing entertainment and food for families. But it’s the impressive atmosphere that stands out at Craven Park more than anything on matchdays when the east of the River Humber flocks to the venue for their rugby league fix. The ferocity of those that take to the old stands is almost unrivalled in Super League and with the venue filled on almost all occasions in 2024, it was a true sight to behold and listen to.

Halliwell Jones Stadium – Warrington Wolves

Whilst a number of impressive new stadia yield a disappointing atmosphere, the same cannot be said of Warrington Wolves’ up-to-date venue the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Built in the early 2000s, it is still a wonderful feat of modern engineering that has done brilliantly to capture the atmospheric essence of Warrington’s old ground, Wilderspool. With two standing terraces alongside two seated ones, the cacophony around the Halliwell Jones is a noise that is almost deafening come matchday.

Stade Gilbert Brutus – Catalans Dragons

Despite having just three sides to the Stade Gilbert Brutus – which will hopefully change sometime in the near future – it produces one of the most intimidating atmospheres in Super League. With the passionate French supporters determined to throw their support behind their Dragons as well as try and pressure the officials, for away supporters and players, the Gilbert Brutus is sometimes a cauldron which makes it difficult to play to their best. That noise is palpable when Catalans fans fill the venue with their masses as well.

