The most important player out of contract at the end of 2024 from each Super League club

AS the 12 Super League clubs prepare for the start of the 2024 season, a lot of eyes will be focused upon those stars whose deals end at the culmination of the year.

Recruitment and retention is an ongoing process throughout the year, but for the 12 Super League clubs, there will be priorities in terms of extending deals for their most high-profile stars.

Here are the 12 most important players off-contract at each Super League club.

Castleford Tigers – Jack Broadbent

At the age of just 23, Jack Broadbent has become one of Castleford’s most important players. With the ability to play anywhere along the backline, Broadbent impressed in his first season at The Jungle in 2023, scoring six tries in 26 appearances. Castleford are determined to build their team around younger, hungrier players and Broadbent epitomises that.

Catalans Dragons – Tom Johnstone

Linked with a move back to Wakefield Trinity, Tom Johnstone turned on the style in 2023, scoring 27 tries in 26 appearances for Catalans. In doing so, the flying winger was nominated for Super League’s Man of Steel in what was a whirlwind year for the 28-year-old. Nailing down such an important try-scorer will be vital for the Dragons.

Huddersfield Giants – Luke Yates

Captain Fantastic, Luke Yates has made quite the impression at the John Smith’s Stadium since his move from Salford ahead of the 2021 Super League season. The 28-year-old encapsulates the old-fashioned workhorse but there is also no denying his skill and Huddersfield will be wanting to tie Yates down as soon as possible.

Hull FC – Carlos Tuimavave

He may have spent most of the 2023 season injured, but Hull FC’s Carlos Tuimavave is still an integral part of the East Yorkshire club. At 31 years of age, Tuimavave may not have many years left in the game, but he still offers a great amount to the Black and Whites’ side out wide.

Hull KR – Matt Parcell

For years now, Hull KR have been able to generate quick ball around the ruck and a lot of that is down to the speed and fast thinking of their hooker Matt Parcell. The 31-year-old may be getting to the twilight of his career, but he still offers Rovers a brilliant outlet out of acting half.

Leeds Rhinos – Harry Newman

Rhyse Martin could have been included on this list too, but Harry Newman takes Leeds’ precedence. There is continued speculation about the centre’s future at Headingley, with NRL clubs said to be admirers of the England international. Being able to tie down Newman would send out a message to the Rhinos’ Super League rivals.

Leigh Leopards – Tom Amone

It was an incredible first year in Super League for Leigh’s Tom Amone, with the Tonga star earning a place in the Dream Team following some superb performances. Extending Amone’s contract at the Leigh Sports Village would be some of the best business the Leigh club will have done if successful.

London Broncos – Alex Walker

He may not have hit the heights in Super League with Wakefield, but Alex Walker is arguably London’s most influential player going into Super League 2024. The fullback has made over 150 appearances for the Broncos and will be crucial in the capital club’s chances of inflicting defeats on their rivals this season.

Salford Red Devils – Marc Sneyd

With Brodie Croft gone, Marc Sneyd is arguably Salford’s most creative weapon – and the Red Devils will want to tie the veteran down given his importance. Sneyd has already amassed almost 300 points in two seasons at the club whilst his experience will be vital going forward.

St Helens – Lewis Dodd

Lewis Dodd will be the man St Helens will be building their squad around – both in the near and long-term future. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the NRL in recent months, but if Saints were able to ward off interest in Jack Welsby then their pulling power for Dodd could be even greater.

Warrington Wolves – Matt Dufty

Matt Dufty enjoyed his first full season with Warrington in 2023 despite an out-of-sorts season on the whole from the Wolves. A real livewire at the back, the 28-year-old can create something out of nothing and offers a different kind of dimension to the Warrington attack.

Wigan Warriors – Patrick Mago

Wigan have done so well on the retention front in recent months that there are barely any first-team players with a contract that runs out at the end of the 2024 season. Patrick Mago is one of those, however, with the rampaging prop proving his worth to the Warriors last year.

