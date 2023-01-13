The most unusual rugby league records from 12 consecutive hat-tricks to a 70-year-old player

EVERY so often, there is a record-breaker in rugby league whose statistics will live in the history books for ever.

Looking back over the years, there have been countless rugby league records made, including Denny Solomona’s 40-try haul in the 2016 Super League season to Lee Briers’ five drop-goals in a game.

But, sometimes, bizarre records are also created. Here are some of the best

Most consecutive hat-tricks

A hat-trick is a rare occurrence during a game of rugby league, but to do it in four successive matches as Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden did in 2017 is a one in a million shot. That being said, Eden didn’t even come close to the record for the most consecutive hat-tricks. No, that feat falls to Richard Lopag of Deighton New Saracens – a team based in Huddersfield during the 2000/01 season. Lopag was so prolific at scoring four-pointers, the winger actually scored 12 consecutive hat-tricks!

Oldest player

Forget Steve Menzies or Gareth Ellis. Australian Dennis Gleeson, born in 1936, was 70 years and nine days old when he played for the State Rail Apprentice RLFC in the NSW Tertiary Student Rugby League Competition. Gleeson wore the number 12 jersey and had even been playing for the State Rail Apprentice tertiary team since the 1998 season. To make it even more of a shock, Gleeson was registered for the whole 2006 season and played on a weekly basis.

Fastest ever red card

In 2003, Australia toured Great Britain in a bid to retain the Ashes. One game at Wigan’s DW Stadium saw rampaging prop Adrian Morley line up for a big hit straight from the kick-off. Unfortunately, Morley smashed opposite prop Robbie Kearns around the chin with a swinging arm. Kearns was knocked out with referee Steve Ganson sending Morley off after just 12 seconds. To this day, it remains one of the most famous moments from an Australia Tour.

Five drop goals in a game

It’s a rarity that you see more than one drop goal in a game of rugby league, let alone five! Of course, the record falls to halfback maestro Lee Briers who, when playing for the Warrington Wolves, slotted over five one-pointers against Halifax back in May 2002. Incredibly, Warrington didn’t even win the game as Halifax registered a 16-11 win.

67 league games without winning

Imagine playing 67 games without winning a match! Well, for Runcorn Highfield it was a nightmare that turned out to be very true. Runcorn, whose other names have included Liverpool Stanley and Prescot Panthers, endured a two-and-a-half year losing run from November 1988 to February 1991. All in all, Highfield failed to win in 67 games, though they did manage two draws in that time!