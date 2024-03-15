The next live BBC Super League fixture with TV coverage not included once more

BBC coverage of Super League has been extremely popular so far since the broadcasting giants signed a three-year deal with the sport.

That three-year contract with the BBC saw Channel 4’s coverage of Super League also come to an end after two years of superb action and commentary.

The BBC has already covered two games of rugby league live on a Saturday night, with Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors doing battle in front of the BBC cameras in Super League Round One and Wigan, Penrith Panthers going head-to-head in the World Club Challenge and Salford Red Devils going up against Hull KR.

The latter fixture was not shown on BBC One or Two, with viewers having to tune in to BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online – and the same will be true of Warrington Wolves’ home meeting with Catalans Dragons on Saturday, March 30.

That will kick off at 3pm but it will only be shown on BBC iPlayer and via BBC Sport online, not via the terrestrial channels.

