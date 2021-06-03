This week’s disciplinary panel decisions

Zak Hardaker has been banned for two matches after being dismissed for a head-butt in last week’s Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons game.

Joel Tomkins was sent off for ‘punching in retaliation’ during the same game and is facing a potential 3 to 5 game ban.

With Bevan French and Jai Field also out, both with injury, Adrian Lam will be facing selection problems for a week or so. According to Lam, French will be out for a potential “several months” due to a hamstring tear collected during the Warrior’s v Salford game (22 May) which Wigan went on to win.

Also up before the RFL Disciplinary Review Panel:

Matt Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity) two games for a dangerous throw, George Griffin (Castleford Tigers) one game for a dangerous contact, Ben Reynolds (Leigh Centurions) one game for tripping, James Gavet (Huddersfield Giants) for raising a knee in the tackle and Danny Richardson, cautioned for a dangerous contact.