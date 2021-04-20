This week’s Super League 21-man squads

The squads have now been released for this week’s two Round 4 Betfred Super League games that are due to be played on Thursday, and all four clubs’ squads reveal a considerable degree of stability compared to the squads that were announced for Round 3.

Wigan Warriors make only one squad change, with the previously suspended Liam Byrne replacing Sam Halsall, with Wigan coach Adrian Lam facing the dilemma of how to accommodate Bevan French and Zak Hardaker, both potential fullbacks, in his matchday squad. Last week French was in the 21-man squad, but was left out of the 17 that played Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford will be without the suspended Jesse Sene-Lefao and Gareth O’Brien, who failed a head injury assessment after coming off the field against Leigh Centurions last Friday. But Danny Richardson makes a return to the squad and coach Daryl Powell brings in Brad Martin, who made his debut for the Tigers against Hull Kingston Rovers last October.

On the same night Huddersfield Giants take on St Helens in a game to be televised by Sky Sports, and Giants coach Ian Watson makes no changes to the 21-man squad he named against Hull Kingston Rovers last week.

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf is forced into making one change, with winger Tommy Makinson dropping out with a foot injury, to be replaced by Sione Mata’utia, who has recovered from the head injury he sustained in St Helens’ Challenge Cup defeat of Leeds Rhinos. Mark Percival is again included in the squad and could make his return to action against the Giants.

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

Thursday 6.00pm

Warriors: 1 Bevan French, 3 Zak Hardaker, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Oliver Partington, 15 Morgan Smithies, 17 Tony Clubb, 19 Liam Byrne, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 29 James McDonnell, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings

Outs: 28 Sam Halsall,

Ins: Liam Byrne

Tigers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Cheyse Blair, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 19 Tyla Hepi, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek, 29 Sam Hall

Outs: 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, , 31 Gareth O’Brien

Ins: 7 Danny Richardson, 28 Brad Martin

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

Thursday 7.45pm

Giants: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Adam O’Brien, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Kenny Edwards, 13 Josh Jones, 14 Matty English, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Chris McQueen, 18 Jack Ashworth, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 James Gavet, 24 Louis Senior, 27 Sam Wood, Ronan Michael

Outs: None

Ins: None

Saints: 1 Lachlan Coote, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 James Bentley, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 23 Jake Wingfield, 25 Dan Norman, 26 Tom Nisbet

Outs: 2 Tommy Makinson

Ins: 14 Sione Mata’utia

This page will be updated as and when other squads are announced.