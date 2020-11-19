Thompson extends Leeds stay

Leeds Rhinos have retained Bodene Thompson on a two-year deal.

As first revealed by League Express, the experienced forward will stay with the club following a short-term loan from Toronto Wolfpack.

“It is great to have my future sorted,” Thompson said.

“It has been awesome to be here at the Rhinos. The first week I came here, I couldn’t wait to rip in and start playing games for the club. I have come in and tried to do my best and I have loved every minute of it. I am very happy with the decision we have made. My partner and I are excited to be moving over to Leeds with our twins due in the New Year.

“Looking ahead to next season, I can’t wait to see this group continue to grow. It is crazy to look around the dressing room and see how young our guys are but they have already got so much experience. They have got old heads on their shoulders and I love training and playing with them. They have such a great drive and you never want to lose that.”

Thompson played 11 games for the club following his move.