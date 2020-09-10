Thornton joins Dewsbury duo in signing new deals

Dewsbury’s retention for 2021 has got underway with the club announcing a string of re-signings.

Joe Martin, Andy Gabriel and James Thornton have all penned new contracts.

The trio have all impressed coach with Lee Greenwood since his arrival at the club in 2018.

Commenting on their retentions, Greenwood started by saying of Thornton: “James had started to nudge himself up the pecking order with his performances before lockdown. He had played well for Coventry then showed glimpses in the Challenge Cup games for us. He is a local lad and wants to succeed here.

“Gabes (Gabriel) has proved himself to be a Championship player since signing 2 years ago.

“He had to be patient in 2019 but ended up being our first choice winger. He has areas to work on like everyone does but his speed and toughness stand out.

”Joe has been impressive since joining us. He has always had potential but just needed to settle at one club and in one position.

“He is the type of player we want here – hard-working, great attitude and room to improve. He was on good form at the start of this year and I’m sure he will pick up from where he left off next season.”