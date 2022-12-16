Three clubs that would benefit most from IMG’s restructure of Super League

IT’S fair to say that rugby league and Super League are at important crossroads going forward into 2023.

A set of criteria will be announced to Super League, Championship and League One clubs that will separate all sides into three categories: Grade A, B and C.

The criteria will be announced to clubs in February, but who could be the three clubs set to benefit most from IMG’s restructure?

London Broncos

Vice President of IMG Mark Dwyer spoke to the media yesterday outlining big plans for the London Broncos – as well as the London Skolars. In essence, with the Rugby League World Cup being such a success in the south, with the London area generating a massive interest that data collectors perhaps didn’t anticipate. IMG have repeatedly outlined their intention for a big presence in the capital and that could finally be realised after a number of years in the wilderness. Of course, IMG can’t just click their fingers and expect the Broncos to get thousands of spectators through the doors, but to hone in on that World Cup interest will be a big starting point.

York

A northern city that has been untapped in the Super League, York have been building for the top flight for a number of years. Though they disappointed in 2022 in what proved to be James Ford’s last year in charge at the club, Andrew Henderson has been appointed to take them forward. An attractive facility, strong home support and a geographical location that no other Super League can boast, York are an ideal target for IMG. After their financial and stadium issues in the late 2000s, York are now very much a healthy club.

Newcastle Thunder

The pull of the north east could well be too inviting to simply pass by for IMG. Thunder have had big ambitions in recent years, but 2022 kind of put a dampener on that after a disappointing year and the revert back to part-time. However, Newcastle still have a thriving and healthy club with community links that is certainly enough to turn heads. The ability to branch out but still be within a reasonable distance to the M62 corridor is also a major boost for Thunder and they get decent crowd numbers as well.