Three Super League ties drawn in Challenge Cup sixth round

The Challenge Cup sixth round draw has been made, with all eight ties, including three Super League encounters, scheduled to take place on the weekend of 4/5 April, although this may change due to the growing concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The stand-out tie is between two major rivals as current Challenge Cup holders, Warrington Wolves, will make the short journey to Wigan, who will be looking to overcome the Wolves in the competition for the first time in three years.

Hull Kingston Rovers, who edged Leigh with seven seconds remaining, will look to seek revenge over Leeds Rhinos, after they were sunk to a half-century defeat just a few weeks ago.

Outside of the top flight, there is a further pulsating fixture due to take place as two clubs heavily contributing to Rugby League’s expansion, Newcastle Thunder and Toronto Wolfpack, will battle one another.

Challenge Cup sixth round draw (scheduled for 4/5 April)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

York City Knights v Castleford Tigers

Widnes Vikings v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity v Featherstone Rovers

Newcastle Thunder v Toronto Wolfpack

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC