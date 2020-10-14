Tom Briscoe signs new Leeds deal

Leeds Rhinos have handed winger Tom Briscoe a new deal with the club.

The 30-year-old has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him with the club until the end of 2022.

Briscoe, best remembered for his five-try haul as the Rhinos defeated Hull KR in the Challenge Cup Final, has recently returned from an ACL injury.

He has scored 81 tries in 161 appearances for the club since making the move from Hull FC in 2014.

“I am really pleased to have my future sorted,” he said.

“Especially in these uncertain times for so many. I am happy with my form since coming back into the team and it is an exciting time to be part of the squad. We have seen the young lads come through this season; I enjoy working with them and it brings the best out of me. We have got real competition now for the outside backs position and that is forcing everyone to be their very best in every training session.

“I think it is great for them and great for the team that they bring that enthusiasm into the camp.”