Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Tony Smith will miss the club’s game with Castleford Tigers after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19.

Smith will now follow government guidance and self-isolate for the next 14 days, leaving him unable to be in the ground for the Robins’ upcoming games.

Assistant coach David Hodgson will take control of first-team matters while Smith is self-isolating.

The Robins take on Castleford Tigers tonight looking for their fourth win of the season.