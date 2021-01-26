Top-flight recruit Ben Jones-Bishop lands a deal with York City Knights

York City Knights have landed Ben-Jones Bishop ahead of the 2021 Betfred Championship season.
Ben has featured with England Knights and Jamaica Reggae Warriors internationally and, with a Rugby League World Cup imminent, Ben will be hoping for a professional call-up come October.
James Ford said: “Ben brings an outstanding level of threat to an already talented squad. He also brings with him heaps of experience and leadership. Ben has displayed an immense amount of resilience and drive to come back from serious adversity [so] I’m confident he’ll fit in well.”
Ben Jones-Bishop added: “I’m delighted to sign for the Knights. I’m looking forward to pulling on the shirt of an ambitious club, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead.”
“Hopefully, I can have a strong season and earning a place for Jamaica at the World Cup. There’s two games in Leeds and a big Caribbean community in West Yorkshire, so hopefully spectators will be back and it’ll be a vibrant atmosphere.”