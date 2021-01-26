Top-flight recruit Ben Jones-Bishop lands a deal with York City Knights

York City Knights have landed Ben-Jones Bishop ahead of the 2021 Betfred Championship season.

Ben Jones-Bishop will join a squad already filled with a plethora of Super League talent such as Ryan Atkins and Danny Washbrook as Head Coach James Ford prepares his squad for an important year at a new home.

Ben began his career in Leeds Rhinos’ Academy before making his first team debut in 2008. He remained in West Yorkshire for a number of years, making 82 appearances and scoring 56 tries in the process, and triumphed in multiple Super League showpieces.

In 2015, Bishop re-located to Salford for one year before moving back to West Yorkshire with Wakefield, where he spent four years.

Ben has featured with England Knights and Jamaica Reggae Warriors internationally and, with a Rugby League World Cup imminent, Ben will be hoping for a professional call-up come October.

James Ford said: “Ben brings an outstanding level of threat to an already talented squad. He also brings with him heaps of experience and leadership. Ben has displayed an immense amount of resilience and drive to come back from serious adversity [so] I’m confident he’ll fit in well.”

Ben Jones-Bishop added: “I’m delighted to sign for the Knights. I’m looking forward to pulling on the shirt of an ambitious club, and I’m excited for the challenge ahead.”

“Hopefully, I can have a strong season and earning a place for Jamaica at the World Cup. There’s two games in Leeds and a big Caribbean community in West Yorkshire, so hopefully spectators will be back and it’ll be a vibrant atmosphere.”