Toronto confirm Watkins capture

Toronto Wolfpack have confirmed the signing of Kallum Watkins on a three-year deal.

The Wolfpack had their application to register the England centre approved on Thursday and have now confirmed their capture of the 29-year-old after he was released by NRL side Gold Coast Titans for family reasons.

A six-time Super League champion, the Wolfpack say Watkins has accepted a “significantly reduced” salary following pay cuts across Super League.

There had been suggestions the Wolfpack would not be able to register the former Leeds star as they would not be salary cap compliant, but the move has now been approved by the RFL.

“First of all I would like to thank the Gold Coast Titans for granting me and my family the opportunity to go back home, I had a great time over there,” he said.

“To the owners, coaches, players, staff and the fans at the Titans, I wish them all the success in the world. I know they will turn things round at the club.

“I came back for family reasons. There has been a lot going on back home, and then when I heard about my dad I had to come back. I wanted to succeed in the NRL but I had to put my family first, and now I’m excited to be back playing in the Super League.”

“The opportunity to play for Toronto is really exciting and I’m really looking forward to working with the team. I know this club wants to be successful and I want to play my part in that.

“I just want to work and enjoy my rugby, it is also an exciting opportunity to work with Brian McDermott once again. He’s supported me through the majority of my career, not only in helping me improve as a player but also as a leader, which is something I can use on and off the field.”