Toronto sunk to sixth consecutive defeat after domination from Leeds

Toronto’s poor Super League form continued as Brian McDermott’s return to Leeds resulted in a hefty 66-12 defeat.

Richard Agar’s Rhinos played creatively, while keeping Sonny Bill Williams relatively quiet, to give Toronto Wolfpack, who have currently lost all six of their opening Super League games, further concerns.

Leeds set the mood through Brad Dwyer and Richie Myler, scoring within the opening ten minutes. Toronto’s leader, Josh McCrone, did claw a score back prior to a Leeds onslaught, as they ensured a substantial half-time lead in the form of four unanswered efforts from marquee Luke Gale, youngster Harry Newman and two from Robert Lui.

HT: Leeds Rhinos 36-6 Toronto Wolfpack

Toronto, who’s only chance came from Matty Russell, struck first through Jack Wells, on loan from Wigan. Leeds were quick to continue their impressive try-scoring prowess, producing a further five scores, supplied by Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki, Gale, Adam Cuthbertson and, after a sin-bin to Josh McCrone, capped off by powerhouse Konrad Hurrell. Martin played his imperative role, kicking all eleven conversions.

FT: Leeds Rhinos 66-12 Toronto Wolfpack

Leeds: Myler, L. Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Dwyer, Oledzki, Mellor, Martin, Prior; Subs: McLelland, Donaldson, Smith, Cuthbertson

Toronto: Gigot, Kay, Miloudi, Leutele, Russell, O’Brien, McCrone, Sidlow, Ackers, Springer, Thompson, Williams, Wilkin; Subs: Mullally, Olbison, Wallace, Wells