Toronto Wolfpack players’ plea for help as wages remain unpaid

The crisis at Toronto Wolfpack has deepened after players pleaded for support as they remain unpaid for three months.

Several players took to social media to express their dismay and anger at the situation while claiming they have been forgotten as Toronto’s takeover talks progress.

David Argyle, the club’s majority owner, has said he will honour contracts but no pay has been forthcoming.

That resulted in players taking a stand on social media in an attempt to force action.

Their pleas came with a wave of support and a GoFundMe page was set up to help raise funds to help them pay the bills.

Darcy Lussick, the prop forward, added further light to the current situation.