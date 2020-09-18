Toronto Wolfpack reiterate player payment promise

Toronto Wolfpack say an agreement has been reached with the GMB union which will see them play their players all their outstanding pay if their takeover is completed.

Payroll has gone unpaid for almost four months and left Wolfpack players facing evictions.

But prospective owner Carlo LiVolsi has reached an agreement with the GMB union that every penny will be paid if his takeover is finalised, which is subject to readmittance to Super League and the club receiving central funding.

Toronto chairman Bob Hunter said: “A primary commitment from the prospective new ownership group has been from day 1 to ensure that all player payroll liabilities are met in full and we are very grateful that the Wolf Grooming group have stepped up on this issue when those liabilities are legally the responsibility of the current owner David Argyle.

“We would like to thank GMB representatives for their positive approach during these negotiations, in what has been a very challenging period for the Club and in particular our players.

“We just hope now that we are able to finish the job and our application for a return to Super League is successful so that the players and their families can receive these much-needed funds.”

GMB’s Senior Organiser Peter Davies added: “Our main concern is for the players and their families and this agreement makes good the position financially with all players moving forward.

“Discussions with the club and the new ownership group have been positive and we are grateful that the repayment of the 2020 wage bill is a major priority for the incoming group if their reapplication into Super League is successful.

“We have a good relationship with the Super League Clubs which has strengthened throughout the unprecedented challenges in 2020. I have every faith that the right decision will be made on this issue for the benefit of our members and for the good of the game in moving forward.”