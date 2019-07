The Cups take centre stage as TotalRL’s Stats Bulletin returns for its 26th week.

We’ve got the lowdown on not only both Challenge Cup semi-finals but also the 1895 Cup semis on Sunday.

As well as the four cup ties, Hunslet and Whitehaven face off in League 1 and Rochdale play Dewsbury in the Championship. Of course, we have those games covered as well.

TotalRL Stats Bulletin