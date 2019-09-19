The regular season is officially over but your comprehensive coverage of the game’s professional divisions is just beginning strongly with all three divisions now into the playoffs.

There are two games in each division with Warrington v Castleford kicking off the coverage on Thursday night before Wigan and Salford do battle on Friday.

The Championship takes over with York and Featherstone on Saturday before the final three games of the weekend take place on Sunday.

For all you need to know, click below to see our Stats Bulletin.

TotalRL Stats Bulletin – Week 34