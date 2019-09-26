TotalRL Stats Bulletin – Week 35

Only four teams remain in Super League and they’re all in action this weekend. Salford take on Castleford on Thursday for the right to play the loser of St Helens v Wigan on Friday night.

Meanwhile, there is one game in both the Championship and League 1 as Featherstone travel to Toulouse and Newcastle host Doncaster as the four teams fight it out for their respective places in their Grand Finals.

Find out all you need to know in the Bulletin below including a huge milestone for a certain Wigan loose forward.

TotalRL Stats Bulletin