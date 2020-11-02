Toulouse set to land second Saints star

Toulouse Olympique’s raid of St Helens is set to continue with the capture of Dom Peyroux.

League Express understands the French club will add the back-rower to their squad for 2021 as their recruitment ahead of a Super League push picks up pace.

Joseph Paulo has already agreed to join the club from the Super League champions and he’s set to be joined by his 31-year-old team-mate next year.

Peyroux has gone from scapegoat to unsung hero during his five seasons with Saints, emerging as a pivotal cog under Justin Holbrook.

He hasn’t been as involved under Kristian Woolf, with the emergence of James Bentley limiting him to 12 appearances.

He is now set to continue his career in France under Sylvain Houles, whose squad will also boast the talent of Eloi Pelissier next season.

The French hooker has joined the club from London Broncos for 2021 and will join the likes of Ben Reynolds and Mitch Garbutt at the club next season.

Peyroux had five years in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors before making the move to Saints, where he has made over 100 appearances.

Capped 11 times internationally for Cook Islands and Samoa, he is set to add quality to Olympique next year.