Trinity ready to complete Williams signing

Wakefield Trinity are close to completing the signing of their former halfback Sam Williams.

The Australian has emerged as Trinity’s top target ahead of the 2021 season and League Express understands a deal is looking increasingly likely.

Negotiations are at an advanced stage and Wakefield look set to finalise a deal at some point this month.

The 29-year-old will be tasked with taking on an organisational role and will do so after three years with NRL side Canberra Raiders.

Williams spent a single year with Trinity in 2017, playing 24 times as they finished fifth in Super League.

He has played 25 times for the Raiders in the last three seasons, although he has played just once during this campaign.

He partnered the likes of Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer in the halves during 2018 and 2019, but the form of former Wigan halfback George Williams has seen his chances limited for the Green Machine this year.

His next partner is likely to be Jacob Miller, who he played alongside during his first stint with Trinity.

