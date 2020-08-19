Trio depart Vikings

Widnes Vikings trio MacGraff Leuluai, Jack Johnson and Liam Cooper will all leave the club when their deals expire at the end of this season.

Leuluai is set to head home for family reasons, after spending ten years with the club, making 196 appearances and scoring 15 tries.

Johnson joined the club ahead of the 2020 campaign from Featherstone Rovers, but spent a loan spell with Widnes in 2017 which featured a try scoring appearance away at Castleford Tigers.

Cooper was not able to make an appearance for the club during his spell with Widnes, due to an ankle injury.