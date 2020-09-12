Tony Smith says Rovers are continuously improving

Hull Kingston Rovers came up short against St Helens for the second time in two weeks, but this time it was by the smallest possible margin.

Despite scoring first, Tony Smith wasn’t happy with their first half performance; “I thought our kicking game wasn’t great and our control wasn’t as good as what we would’ve liked in that first half”

There were some positives, though, as his men put in a valiant effort in the second half and almost overcame the champions.

“In the last two or three weeks, we haven’t defended our try-line as well as what we are but we did that tonight. We handled Saints a bit better [in the second half] and we made them work hard for each one of their tries. I’m going to say we’re making progress.’, said Smith.

The comeback and attitude was a big talking point for Tony; “We’ve got character and that’s never been in doubt. We can’t just be one of those teams that lets in soft tries. We’re changing what we are about as a club but it won’t happen overnight. I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction and they (his squad) agree.”