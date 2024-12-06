UK Anti-Doping investigates RFL official following drug supply allegation

UK ANTI-DOPING has launched an investigation into an RFL official following allegations of involvement in supplying drugs to players.

The Telegraph has claimed that the rugby leaguegoverning body informed UK Anti-Doping last month about the allegation, with a whistleblower supplying the alleged claims.

The UK publication has claimed that the RFL official is accused of supplying recreational drugs to as many as six players, with UKAD currently making inquiries and collecting evidence.

The allegation is that the official has also supplied drugs to people at various levels of the sport, including former professionals, semi-professionals and members of the grassroots game.

The report adds the whistleblower accused the RFL official of buying cocaine for personal use and arranging to sell it on.

