Upfront: Time to celebrate new and better times

Upfront: The League Express opinion – Monday 21st December 2020

2020, good riddance!

This is our final edition of an unforgettable year and we can’t pretend to be upset to see the back of it.

It has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone across the world. Rugby league has, of course, been no different.

And neither has the world of publishing. Attempting to provide weekly content on a sport that was inactive on the field for large parts of it, all while some of our staff were working from home for large parts, was a daunting task.

At one time we weren’t even sure that League Express would survive the pandemic.

But at last here we are, with our 51st, and final, edition of the year.

Our thanks, of course, go to you, our readers, for showing great loyalty and support to us during such challenging times. We couldn’t have done it without your support and we only hope that we have provided you some enjoyment and entertainment throughout the year.

We’ll be taking just a short rest, one week, before getting back into the thick of it next year. We reckon our staff deserve a short Christmas break, perhaps more than in any other year.

And what a year 2021 will be.

As has been noted, where 2020 has been about survival for so many, next year, we believe, will be about excitement and enjoyment. That’s what we want, and that’s what we plan to bring.

On the field, all three domestic competitions look set to be dazzling and exciting in their unpredictability. Then there is the small matter of a World Cup to look forward to.

There has, of course, been some heartache this year. The game has lost many characters as well as the sad demise of Toronto Wolfpack too.

In equal measure, the spirit shown by Mose Masoe and Rob Burrow has been so uplifting for all, and they, along with the incredible support they’ve received, deserve such acclaim.

We’ll see you very soon, but in the meantime, have a wonderful, safe and very Merry Christmas and New Year and keep loving your Rugby League.

We’ll see you next year!

